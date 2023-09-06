Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hewett (left) and Reid (right) have won 18 Grand Slam doubles titles together

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Five-time champions Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are into the US Open men's wheelchair doubles semi-finals.

The British top seeds beat the Dutch-Belgian pairing of Maikel Scheffers and Joachim Gerard 7-5 6-3 at Flushing Meadows.

Hewett and Reid, who have won 18 Grand Slam doubles titles together, were denied a sixth successive crown in New York last year.

They will take on France's Stephane Houdet and Japan's Takashi Sanada next.

Reid and Hewett's win came the day after they both progressed to the singles quarter-finals.

However, compatriot Lucy Shuker and French partner Pauline Deroulede were knocked out of the women's wheelchair doubles in a 6-1 6-3 defeat by second seeds Japan's Yui Kamiji and South African Kgothatso Montjane.

In the quad wheelchair doubles quarter-finals, Britain's Andy Lapthorne and Donald Ramphadi of South Africa face second-seeded Australian-Canadian pair Heath Davidson and Robert Shaw later on Wednesday.