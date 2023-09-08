Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hewett has won seven Grand Slam titles while Reid has won two

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britons Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid will meet in a Grand Slam final for the first time in the US Open men's wheelchair showpiece on Sunday.

Defending champion and second seed Hewett beat Argentinian Gustavo Fernandez 6-0 6-1.

Reid then beat French veteran Stephane Houdet 6-0 6-3 to book a place in his first US Open singles final.

Good friends Hewett and Reid have won 18 majors together but lost in the semi-finals of this year's competition.

Five-time champions at Flushing Meadows, Hewett and Reid missed the chance to go for all four Grand Slam doubles titles in the same year, losing 7-5 7-6 (10-8) to France's Houdet and Takashi Sanada of Japan in the semi-final.

The two have not met at a major but did face each other in the final at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, with Reid winning 6-2 6-1.

But when it comes to the singles event, Hewett is the more decorated of the two with seven Grand Slam titles, including three in New York.

Reid is bidding for his first major singles title since 2016, when he won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and is in to a first Grand Slam final since Wimbledon in 2021.