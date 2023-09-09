Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Wells and her horse, known as Diana, took bronze on Saturday

Britain's Georgia Wilson and Sophie Wells added to their medal tally on the final day of the European Para Dressage Championships in Germany.

Wilson took freestyle silver in her Grade 2 competition to add to individual silver and team bronze.

Riding Sakura, Wilson scored 79.367% but finished behind German Heidemarie Dresing (80.353%).

Wells took third place in the Grade 5 freestyle event having also been part of the medal-winning team performance.

Her horse LJT Egebjerggards Samoa - also known as Diana - is only seven years old and competing at this level for the first time, but the pair scored 76.550% to lead with three riders remaining.

However, they were overtaken first by Dutch rider Frank Hosmar (79.045) and then by Belgian Michele George (81.275).

Of the other British riders, Gabby Blake finished fourth in Grade 1 as Ireland's Michael Murphy on Cleverboy took silver, while Charlotte Cundall was fifth in Grade 5.