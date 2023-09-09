Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Andy Lapthorne won four successive US Open quad wheelchair doubles titles from 2017 to 2020

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britain's Andy Lapthorne and South African team-mate Donald Ramphadi lost the US Open wheelchair quad doubles final to Sam Schroder and Niels Vink.

Dutch top seeds Schroder and Vink prevailed 6-1 6-2 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The dominant victory denied two-time singles champion Lapthorne, 32, a fifth doubles title in New York.

But a British champion is guaranteed when Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid meet in Sunday's men's wheelchair final.

Doubles partners Hewett and Reid, who have won 18 major titles together, will contest a Grand Slam final against each other for the first time.

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Hewett is bidding for his fourth US Open triumph, while Reid is seeking his third Slam and first since 2016.

And while they have not previously met in a singles final at a major, they did face each other in the final at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio - with Reid winning 6-2 6-1.

"It's really good for British tennis to have two Brits in the final. When we go out there it will just be two singles players who want to bring home a Grand Slam title," Hewett told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We know each other's games very well - we're very open with our doubles partnership - so there are no secrets there. But I think that's what makes our matches so entertaining.

"It's like a game of chess. You have to think ahead, tactically play the match well, and you have to execute at the same time. There are a lot of similarities as well so it should be a good display of wheelchair tennis."