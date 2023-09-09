Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Jack Hunter-Spivey won gold in the men's singles classes 2-5 at last year's Commonwealth Games

Jack Hunter-Spivey and Megan Shackleton claimed silver in the class 10 mixed doubles at the European Para Table Tennis Championships.

The pair were beaten to gold in the round-robin tournament by Serbia's Mitar Palikuca and Nada Matic.

Fellow Britons Fliss Pickard and Grace Williams, Aaron McKibbin and Martin Perry, and Ross Wilson and Joshua Stacey all won bronze.

Britain have now won 12 medals - one gold, four silvers and seven bronze.

On Friday, Will Bayley claimed gold and secured his place in next year's Paralympics in Paris after beating defending champion Jean-Paul Montanus of the Netherlands 3-1 in the class seven singles final.

Hunter-Spivey and Shackleton beat Shmuel Ben Asor and Caroline Tabib of Israel 3-0 in their final match, but needed Serbia duo Palikuca and Matic to lose against Turkey's Ali Ozturk and Irem Oluk to win gold.

"I'm really pleased with the way we played today," Hunter-Spivey told the British Para Table Tennis website.

"On paper we should have won the match, but they [Palikuca and Matic] are a dangerous team and we can't take anyone for granted - there are no easy matches in a major championship."

Pickard and Williams claimed bronze after losing 3-2 in the women's class 14 semi-finals to Norway's Aida Dahlen and Merethe Tveiten, while McKibbin and Perry were defeated by France's Clement Berthier and Esteban Herrault, the number one-ranked team in the world in the men's class 14.

Wilson and Stacey lost 3-1 in the men's class 18 semi-finals to Poland's Patryk Chojnowski and Piotr Grudzien.