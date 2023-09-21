Cardiff crash survivor sentenced for drink driving

Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Loughlin was jailed after admitting dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified

A drink-driver has been sentenced to more prison after being caught by police six months to the day he survived a crash which killed three.

Shane Loughlin, 32, is already in jail after being filmed inhaling laughing gas at the wheel of the car that crashed in St Mellons, Cardiff.

Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and driver Rafel Jeanne, 24 were all killed.

It is not alleged Loughlin was driving during the fatal crash.

His latest conviction came after he admitted drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Loughlin was sentenced on Thursday after being caught driving on 2 September on Aberporth Road in Llandaff North while subject to an interim driving ban.

At a previous court appearance footage showed Shane Loughlin driving with no hands on the steering wheel at times

He was also found to be over the legal drink drive limit and was not insured to drive the car.

The father of three attended the hearing at Cardiff Magistrates Court via video link from HMP Cardiff.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.

District Judge David Webster told him the latest prison term would be served concurrently with the sentence he is already serving.

This means he will not serve any additional time behind bars.

The incident happened six months after the fatal crash on March 4 this year.

Loughlin, from Rumney, Cardiff, was a passenger in the Volkswagen Tiguan when it veered off the A48 in east of Cardiff and into undergrowth.

Loughlin and another woman Sophie Russon, 20, were seriously injured.

Shane Loughlin was already in prison for charges relating to the Cardiff crash

Earlier this month at Cardiff Crown Court, Loughlin was sentenced to one year and five months in prison after admitting dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

The court was shown footage of him filming himself driving the Tiguan while inhaling nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, whilst driving up to 90mph on the M4.

That sentence also included a month for a breach of an unrelated community order for common assault against his former partner and criminal damage.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and eight months.