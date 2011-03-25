Bronze for Daley and Waterfield in international debut

Daley and Waterfield started training together in January

Tom Daley and Pete Waterfield took bronze on their first international appearance in the 10m synchro at the Diving World Series in Beijing.

The British pair scored 459.87, finishing narrowly behind German duo Sascha Klein and Patrick Hausding, who came second with 459.90.

The gold medal was won by China's Cao Yuan and Zhang Yanquan with 502.65.

Daley's coach Andy Banks said: "Them training together now is paying off and we're very pleased with the result."

He told BBC Sport: "It was a very good performance by them both and they look so natural in the synchro.

"It's still early days, so watch this space with them really - but they're certainly the 'A' team for London 2012.

"I think it's a very exciting prospect for London," Banks continued. "Given that the Germans are right up there, to be so close to them on their first hit is great.

"Both myself and Lindsey Fraser, Pete's coach, are both very pleased with it."

The duo's first competitive action saw them take gold at the British National Cup in January, recording a score of 438.54.

The FINA World Series continues at Ponds Forge in Sheffield on 15-16 April, with the fourth and final event held in Mexico a week later.

Daley and Waterfield will use the two remaining World Series events as preparation for July's World Diving Championships, held in Shanghai, China.