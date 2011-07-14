Ahead of the FINA World Championships in China, Shanghai, BBC Sport's Leon Taylor caught up with his former diving partner Pete Waterfield in Southampton for British Olympic Dreams.

The pair won an Olympic silver medal together at the 2004 Athens Games, with Taylor having retired in 2008, Waterfield now dives with Tom Daley, who he will be competing with in the 10m synchro event, but against in the 10m individual competition in Shanghai.

Waterfield talks about life as a father, teaming up with Daley and about how he lost his Olympic medal on a motorbike.

