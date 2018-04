Sarah Barrow achieves the best individual diving result by a British woman in World Championships history but narrowly misses out on a medal.

The 24-year-old, finished in fourth place on 346.45 points, behind bronze-medal winner Luliia Prokopchuk of Ukraine, who achieved 358.40. Gold was taken by 14-year-old Yajie Si of China, on 392.15.

Barrow says she "enjoyed" the experience and "couldn't wait to do it again".