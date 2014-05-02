World Diving Series: GB's Jack Laugher & Chris Mears win bronze

From the section

Jack Laugher and Chris Mears

Britain's Jack Laugher and Chris Mears won bronze in the 3m synchronised at the 2014 FINA/NVC Diving World Series in Moscow.

Russians Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Zakharov took gold ahead of Laugher and Mears, who were competing for only the second time on the international stage.

They finished fourth in the World Series event in London in April.

GB team-mates Tonia Couch and Sarah Barrow finished fifth in the 10m women's competition.

Dan Goodfellow and Matty Lee finished seventh in the men's event.