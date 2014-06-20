England's Victoria Vincent wins appeal to dive at Glasgow 2014

Victoria Vincent does not celebrate her 14th birthday until 3 April 2015

British 10m champion Victoria Vincent has won her appeal to dive for England at next month's Commonwealth Games.

The 13-year-old after organisers enforced a rule for the Olympics, World Championships and World Cup stating divers must be in the year of their 14th birthday.

It has now been confirmed the rule does not apply to the Commonwealth Games.

Vincent, who is not 14 until next April, will now become the youngest member of Team England in Glasgow.

"She's over the moon, talk about a big grin from ear to ear," said her coach at Plymouth Diving Club Andy Banks.

"She's been worried over the last few days not knowing whether it was a yes or a no.

"The clarification's been sorted out, she is eligible and and everyone is smiling."

She is the fifth Plymouth Diving Club athlete to be following Tonia Couch, Sarah Barrow, Matthew Dixon and Daniel Goodfellow.

Plymouth-born Tom Daley, who now trains at the Olympic pool in London, is also in the 16-strong squad.

"I am delighted that Victoria has been included in our diving squad and I'd like to thank the CGF for their support in this matter," said Team England chef de mission Jan Paterson.

There was precedent for 13-year-olds diving at previous Commonwealth games, with Canada's Alex Despatie winning 10m gold in 1998 less than four months after his 13th birthday, while fellow Canadian Rachel Kemp dived at the 2006 Games in Melbourne just a month after her 13th birthday.