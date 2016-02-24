Rio 2016: Tom Daley says odds are good for Olympic medal success

Tom Daley, left, won bronze at the 2012 Olympics

Britain's Tom Daley believes he and Daniel Goodfellow have proved they can challenge for an Olympic medal despite only pairing up earlier this year.

The pair claimed a surprise World Cup bronze in Rio on Sunday, a result which also sealed GB a place in the synchronised 10m event at the Games.

"There are only eight synchro teams at the Olympics and three will win medals," Daley told BBC Sport.

"The odds are good and that's exciting."

Daley came fourth alongside now-retired diver Peter Waterfield in the 10m synchronised competition at London 2012, before claiming individual bronze.

The London-based diver says he is surprised by the progress he and Goodfellow have made in their short time together.

"If you'd have told me back when we did our first somersault together earlier in the year that we'd be winning a World Cup bronze and qualifying for the Olympics, then I'd probably have laughed at you," he said.

"We knew we could qualify, but weren't expecting too much and then when we arrived we thought, actually we're as world-class as any of them."

Daley and Daniel Goodfellow earned Team GB a synchronised 10m platform berth for this summer's Olympic Games with a solid performance at the Rio World Cup

British divers followed a record-breaking 2015 World Championships by securing 11 of the maximum 12 qualification places for Rio 2016 through this month's World Cup.

In addition to Daley and Goodfellow's bronze, Tonia Couch and Sarah Barrow finished third in their synchronised 10m platform event, while the male and female 3m springboard pairs finished just outside the podium places.

Daley believes that in Rio this summer the squad could improve on their best-ever Olympic achievement of one medal.

"This World Cup has definitely shown that British diving is the strongest it's ever been," he told BBC Sport.

"I think we can definitely win medals and it's really exciting because there's potential in every single event.

"It just shows that all the hard work is now starting to show and that's good not just for 2016 but for Toyko 2020 as well."

The British divers will next head to China for the first leg of the World Series followed by further events in Dubai and Russia.

The European Aquatics Championships in London in May will form a vital part of their preparations for the Rio Olympics.

"Considering we've only done one competition together Dan [Goodfellow] and I can only grow and I think the Europeans will be a great event for us," said Daley.