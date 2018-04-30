Tom Daley and Grace Reid win third successive World Series silver

From the section

Tom Daley and Grace Reid won silver together at the World Aquatics Championships last year

Britain's Tom Daley and Grace Reid secured a third successive silver medal in the Fina Diving World Series.

Daley, 23, and Reid, 21, finished second in the mixed 3m synchronised in Montreal with a total of 300.84 points.

They won silvers at the first two events in Beijing and Fuji last month.

Canada's Jennifer Abel and Francois Imbeau-Dulac scored 325.20 points to win gold in their home event, while Germany's Tina Punzel and Lou Massenberg were third with 300.15.

The fourth and final World Series event takes place in Kazan, Russia from 4-6 May.