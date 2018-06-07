Jack Laugher: English diver wins 3m springboard World Cup bronze in China

Jack Laugher retained his Commonwealth Games 1m springboard title in April

Britain's Jack Laugher won his second medal of the week at the Diving World Cup in China by claiming bronze in the 3m springboard event.

The 23-year-old from Leeds finished behind home favourites Xie Siyi and Cao Yuan in Wuhan.

The Commonwealth Games champion produced his best dive in the fourth round, which earned 93.60 points to finish with a total of 515.00.

Xie claimed gold with 557.60 points, with Cao second on 544.60

Laugher won 3m synchronised silver with Chris Mears on Tuesday.

Elsewhere on day four of the World Cup, British pair Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng finished seventh in the final of the women's 10m synchronised event.