European Championships 2018: Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng win 10m synchronised gold

Britain's Eden Cheng and Lois Toulson win diving 10m synchronised gold

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's Lois Toulson and 15-year-old Eden Cheng produced an excellent last dive to win 10m synchronised gold at the European Championships in Glasgow.

In only their second event together, they were fifth at the midway point after a poor second dive.

But Cheng and Toulson, 18, moved up to third before the final round and got the 68 points needed from their final dive to overtake Russia and Germany.

"There's a lot of potential here and it's very exciting," Toulson said.

Cheng, who was making her senior debut, told BBC Sport: "We've only just teamed up this season so it's a surprise but I love diving out there with Lois."

The pair finished with a score of 289.74 from their five dives, beating second-placed Russia by just over a point.

Meanwhile, Olympic gold medallist Jack Laugher was top in qualification for the 1m springboard final.

The 23-year-old Englishman is the Commonwealth champion and is joined in Tuesday's final by Edinburgh's James Heatly.