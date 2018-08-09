BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Russia take gold and GB's Imogen Clark gets silver in the 50m breaststroke
Clark takes silver as Efimova wins 50m breaststroke gold
- From the section Swimming
Imogen Clark takes silver in the 50m breaststroke final, just edging out Italy's Arianna Castiglioni on the touch.
Russia's Yuliya Efimova takes the gold with a time of 29.81 seconds.
FOLLOW LIVE: European Championships 2018
WATCH MORE: GB's Learmonth wins triathlon silver
Available to UK users only.