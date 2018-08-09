BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Russia take gold and GB's Imogen Clark gets silver in the 50m breaststroke

Clark takes silver as Efimova wins 50m breaststroke gold

Imogen Clark takes silver in the 50m breaststroke final, just edging out Italy's Arianna Castiglioni on the touch.

Russia's Yuliya Efimova takes the gold with a time of 29.81 seconds.

