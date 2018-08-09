European Championships 2018: Jack Laugher wins second diving gold in Glasgow

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Jack Laugher wins 3m springboard gold

British diver Jack Laugher earned a second gold medal at the European Championships with victory in the men's 3m springboard final.

The 23-year-old from Harrogate, who won gold in the 1m springboard earlier this week, trailed reigning champion Ilia Zakharov up until the fourth of six dives, when the Russian made a mistake.

Laugher finished with 525.95 points.

Britain's Matthew Dixon and Noah Williams took silver in the men's synchronised 10m platform final.

The British duo scored 399.90 to finish behind Russia's Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev.

In the 3m springboard, 2012 Olympic champion Zakharov finished second behind Laugher with 519.05 and his compatriot Evgenii Kuznetsov took bronze (508.05), while Britain's Daniel Goodfellow finished fourth.

"I couldn't get ahead of Russians and they couldn't get of me," Laugher told former Olympic champion Tom Daley, who was doing the interview for BBC Sport.

"I've wanted this for long time. It's an amazing feeling."

He will now go for a third European gold, along with Chris Mears, in the synchronised 3m springboard - the pair won Olympic gold in 2016.