European Championships: Jack Laugher and Chris Mears win diving silver

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Laugher and Mears win diving silver

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Jack Laugher narrowly missed out on a third gold medal at the European Championships as he and partner Chris Mears lost by less than a point in the synchronised 3m springboard to Russia.

The Olympic and Commonwealth champions led going into the final round.

But Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Zakharov produced a 94.62 final dive to the British pair's 78.66 to win with a total of 431.16 points to 430.62.

"To get a medal, you can't be not pleased," said 23-year-old Laugher.

Laugher also won gold in the 1m and 3m springboard earlier this week.

Fellow Briton Katherine Torrance is in the 1m springboard final from 15:00 BST.

Laugher and 25-year-old Mears had looked on course to regain the European title they won in 2016, topping the scoreboard after their third dive following a mistake from the Russian pair.

But despite their disappointment, Laugher said they did "a cracking job".

"It was never going to be easy against them and we showed today how good we could be. We have quite a lot to learn from these championships. They are difficult opposition," said Laugher.

Mears added: "We have had a pretty good run and a lot of good diving around the world. Obviously, I would have loved to have got the gold and get Jack the hat-trick but it was nice to go out and have a battle with the Russians."