European Championships 2018: Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance denied gold

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August

British diver Grace Reid was denied a second European Championship gold as she and Katherine Torrance fell from first to fourth on their final dive in the synchronised 3m springboard.

Reid and Torrance, 19, had topped the standings after four dives ahead of eventual gold medallists Italy.

However, a final-round score of 39.60 following an error from Torrance saw their medal chances disappear.

"Unfortunately it's one of those things," said Edinburgh-born Reid, 22.

"Diving is a sport that can do things like that to you. It was just not meant to be."

Fellow Britons Mathew Lee and Matthew Dixon are competing in the men's 10m platform from 14:00 BST.

Reid won gold with her final dive in the individual event on Saturday and also took silver in the mixed contest with Ross Haslam.

The Brit, competing in the pool where she learned to dive, added: "I'm devastated for Kat and just want her to be ok.

"She's such a strong character and so young. She's got years ahead of her and I know she'll come back from this.

"In a sport like diving, the margins are so small and there was a lot of pressure today."