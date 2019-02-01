Jack Laugher 'excited' by Dan Goodfellow partnership at British National Diving Cup

The new Laugher and Goodfellow partnership

British National Diving Cup Venue: Plymouth Life Centre Dates: 1-3 February

Olympic champion Jack Laugher says he is "excited" by the potential of his new synchronised partnership with Dan Goodfellow.

Goodfellow won synchronised 10m Olympic bronze with Tom Daley at Rio 2016, but has stepped down to the 3m after a series of injuries.

He is filling the void left by Laugher's Olympic partner Chris Mears, who is taking a year off.

"It's exciting to have something fresh," Laugher told BBC Sport.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing how far we can go because Dan is a great springboard diver who's been working so hard and we've a ton of potential."

Goodfellow added: "I've been thrown in at the deep end a bit having been diving with Tom and now Jack , but I believe anything is possible."

They will compete on the opening day of the British National Diving Cup on Friday, with the event running until Sunday and all finals being streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

World champion Daley will make his debut with new synchronised 10m platform partner Matty Lee on Saturday.

Daley suffered a hip injury early in 2018 and only competed in the synchronised competition at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games before taking a break from the sport and becoming a father.

"I'm feeling a lot fitter, stronger and healthier than I have done in long time," Daley told BBC Sport.

"The new synchro partnership is really exciting and it will be interesting to see what the judges make of us competing for the first time."

Lee sees the chance to dive with Daley as a "huge opportunity" and one he is hoping to maximise after the disappointment of missing out on the 2016 Olympics and failing to claim a medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"It's been a pretty tough few years, but I'm feeling really positive now," Lee told BBC Sport.

"Diving with Tom and moving to London has been great and I feel like I've been reborn."

Other notable athletes competing across the three-day event include the European champions Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng as well as the Scottish Commonwealth gold medallist Grace Reid who will dive in three events.

Friday 1 February

14:15 GMT - women's individual 1m final

14:15 - men's individual 1m final

16:45 - women's 10m synchronised final

16:45 - men's 3m synchronised final

Saturday 2 February

14:30 - men's individual 3m final

14:30 - women's individual 10m final

16:45 - men's 10m synchronised final

16:45 - women's 3m synchronised final

Sunday 3 February

14:15 - women's individual 3m final

14:15 - men's individual 10m final