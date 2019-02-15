Jack Laugher named European male diver of the year for 2018

Jack Laugher
Laugher is now preparing for the World Championships in South Korea and qualification for Tokyo 2020

British diver Jack Laugher has been named European male diver of the year for a second time.

Olympic champion Laugher, who also picked up the award in 2016, has celebrated a successful season in 2018 with five international titles.

The 23-year-old from Harrogate won three golds at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast in April.

At the European Championships in Glasgow four months later, he secured a further two golds.

The award is organised by Ligue Europeenne de Natation (Len).

"This award is the culmination of a lot of hard work, not just last year but throughout my career," Laugher said.

"I'm really proud to be part of such a golden era for British diving."

