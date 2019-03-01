World Series 2019: Jack Laugher & Dan Goodfellow win diving bronze in Japan

Laugher and Goodfellow won synchronised 3m springboard gold in their debut as a pair at the British National Diving Cup in February

Britain's Jack Laugher and Dan Goodfellow took the men's synchronised 3m springboard bronze in Japan at the first World Series event of the year.

Laugher has teamed up with Goodfellow with Chris Mears taking a year out.

They were second going into the final round but Mexico's Jahir Ocampo and Rommel Pacheco won silver as China's Xie Siyi and Cao Yuan claimed the gold.

British pair Tom Daley and Matty Lee were fourth in the men's synchronised 10m springboard event.

Compatriots Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance also just missed out on a medal as they were fourth in the women's synchronised 3m springboard event in Sagamihara.