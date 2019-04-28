Diving World Series: Jack Laugher wins silver in men's 3m springboard

From the section

Jack Laugher is a two-time Olympic medallist and won three golds at the Commonwealth Games in 2018

Britain's two-time Olympic medallist Jack Laugher won men's 3m springboard silver at the World Series in Montreal.

The 24-year-old, who also won silver in the discipline at the 2016 Olympics, scored 508.85 points from six dives.

Double world champion Xie Siyi of China secured gold with a total of 537.65, with compatriot Cao Yuan third.

The medal is Britain's second of the event after Tom Daley and Matty Lee won silver in the men's 10m synchronised event on Saturday.

Laugher also won Olympic gold with Chris Mears in the 3m synchronised event three years ago.