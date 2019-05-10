Diving World Series: Tom Daley and Matthew Lee win 10m synchronised bronze

From the section

Tom Daley and Matthew Lee began their competitive partnership in February

Britain's Tom Daley and Matthew Lee won 10m synchronised bronze at the Diving World Series in Kazan, Russia.

The pair, who won their first medal together in Montreal in April, finished with an overall score of 395.82 thanks to a strong penultimate dive.

China's Yang Hao and Lian Junjie took gold with Russia's Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev second.

British pair Eden Cheng and Lois Toulson finished fourth in the women's 10m synchronised event.

Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance will compete in the women's 3m synchronised competition later on Friday.