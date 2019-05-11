Diving World Series: Jack Laugher wins 3m springboard gold in Kazan

Jack Laugher (with Chris Mears) is Olympic champion in the men's synchronised 3m springboard and won three Commonwealth golds in 2018

Two-time Olympic medallist Jack Laugher has won gold in the men's 3m springboard at the World Series in Kazan, Russia.

The 24-year-old scored 499.30 from six dives at the fourth World Series event this year before the finale in London next weekend.

He moved into first place following his fourth dive, for which he scored 91.65.

He beat Russian Evgenii Kuznetsov (466.60) and Jianfeng Peng of China (464.95) into silver and bronze.

Laugher won silver in the discipline at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and gold at the 2018 European Championships.

He also won silver at the last World Series event in Montreal on 28 April.