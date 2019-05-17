Diving World Series: Tom Daley and Matty Lee earn Britain gold in London

Tom Daley and Matty Lee won their first gold medal as a pairing

Great Britain's Tom Daley and Matty Lee won their first gold medal as a pairing and set a British record in the 10m synchro at the World Series in London.

In only their sixth event as a pair, they sat in second place at the halfway mark but in the final round produced a flawless final dive to seal the win.

Their score of 477.90 left China second on 459.00 and Russia third on 448.50.

"We've been doing it in training, but this is the first time everything has come together in one list," said Daley.

The 24-year-old added: "There's still more to get out of the list, but we're pretty happy with that.

"The home crowd support was just fantastic and being able to compete in front of family and friends and beat the Chinese gives you a lot of confidence, especially heading into the World Championships."

Lee, 21, said he was "over the moon" to win a first senior international gold.

"I've never interacted with the crowd like that before, turning around with that much confidence and thinking "we've smashed it" and punching my fist in the air," he said.

"I'm speechless. In the junior world I established myself as quite a successful athlete but this is my first senior international gold medal."

In the women's event, Britain's European champions Eden Cheng and Lois Toulson won bronze behind China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Cheng, 16, said: "This means a lot. I had a GCSE yesterday so the first time we've trained together this week was this morning!"

Olympic champion Jack Laugher and new partner Dan Goodfellow compete in the men's 3m Synchro at 19:00 BST.