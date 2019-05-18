Diving World Series: Jack Laugher wins gold, Dan Goodfellow silver in London
Olympic champion Jack Laugher won gold and Dan Goodfellow silver as Britain achieved a 1-2 in the 3m springboard at the World Series in London.
It is the first time Britain have taken the first two spots in the competition.
Laugher challenged a world record dating back to 2008 en route to gold and the overall World Series crown.
"That is the highest score I have ever been on leading into my final dive," he said after finishing on 562.65 points, just 10 points short of the record.
Goodfellow set a personal best of 500.55 to take silver ahead of China's Zongyuan Wang.