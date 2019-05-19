Diving World Series: Tom Daley & Grace Reid win mixed 3m synchro gold in London

Daley and Reid finished in the top three at each of the five events in the series

Tom Daley and Grace Reid produced a sensational final dive to win mixed 3m synchro gold at the Diving World Series in London.

Daley, 24, and Reid, 23, delivered a stunning front three-and-a-half somersault pike to earn 77.19 points and a grand total of 322.89.

Australia's Domonic Bedggood and Maddison Keeney were second on 322.14.

Earlier Daly clinched the overall individual 10m World Series crown by 14 points after finishing third.

Reid had also set a British record with a score of 344.25 to finish fourth in the women's 3m springboard and sixth in the overall series.

After silver in Montreal and three bronze medals in the 2019 World Series, the British pair finished second in the overall mixed 3m synchro, nine points behind Yiwen Chen and Xiaohu Tai of China.

"We've never ever won a gold in the mixed synchro - I'm lost for words and I'm not usually lost for words!" Daley said.

Asked about his overall individual victory, he said: "I'm really happy with being the overall champion - I'm always happy with a medal.

"I wish it was a different colour but I missed my third-round dive and I can't expect to miss a dive that badly and still win."