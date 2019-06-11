Jack Laugher: British Olympian targets Worlds gold to complete collection

Jack Laugher (right) claimed Olympic gold in the men's synchronised 3m springboard at Rio 2016

Olympic champion Jack Laugher hopes to complete his set of major diving medals with World Championship gold at this year's event in South Korea.

The 24-year-old, who has also won European and Commonwealth titles during his career, is part of the 13-strong GB squad for the event from 12-20 July.

"It's the last one left so hopefully I can win that and secure an Olympic place," he told BBC Sport.

Tom Daley will be looking to defend the individual 10m title he won in 2017.

Other returning major medallists include Scottish Commonwealth champion Grace Reid as well as European champions Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng.

The World Championships in Gwangju represent the first opportunity for divers to secure places at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Athletes can secure individual places by reaching their respective finals in the 3m and 10m events, while synchronised pairs must finish in the top three.

Laugher heads to the World Championships off the back of his most successful individual World Series campaigns, where he claimed five medals - including golds at the final two legs in Kazan and London.

With Olympic gold medal-winning partner Chris Mears taking a break from the sport, Laugher will be partnered in the synchronised 3m springboard event by Daniel Goodfellow.

Britain's best chance of synchronised success is likely to come in the men's 10m platform event where Daley and new partner Matty Lee are looking to follow up their impressive victory at last month's World Series event in London.

"I'm really excited," Lee told BBC Sport. "We're hoping to qualify for the Olympics and going off the recent World Series it's definitely realistic.

"We thought we could challenge for the bronze or silver, but now we think we can get the Chinese too."

In addition to the established names, James Heatly, Scarlett Mew Jensen and Noah Williams will make their world championship debuts in South Korea.

Full squad:

Women: Robyn Birch (10m individual), Eden Cheng (10m synchro), Scarlett Mew Jensen (1m & 3m individual), Grace Reid (3m individual & synchro), Katherine Torrance (1m individual, 3m synchro), Lois Toulson (10m individual & synchro).

Men: Tom Daley (10m individual & synchro), Dan Goodfellow (3m synchro), Ross Haslam (1m individual), James Heatly (1m & 3m individual), Jack Laugher (3m individual & synchro), Matty Lee (10m synchro), Noah Williams (10m individual)