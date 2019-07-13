Media playback is not supported on this device World Aquatics Championships: Laugher and Goodfellow win 3m synchro silver

British divers Jack Laugher and Dan Goodfellow secured their first major honour as a pair with 3m synchronised silver at the World Championships.

The result also secured Team GB a place in the event for the 2020 Olympics.

The duo only teamed up last year after Chris Mears, who Laugher won Olympic gold alongside at Rio 2016, decided to take a break from the sport.

They were in the gold medal position after four of the regulation six routines but China secured the title.

China produced two impressive final dives in Gwangju, South Korea, to total 439.74, while GB scored 415.02 to hold off the challenge of Mexico (413.94).

Elsewhere, Robyn Birch and Noah Williams narrowly missed out on a medal in the mixed 10m synchronised event by finishing in fourth, just 2.46 points off bronze medallists Mexico.