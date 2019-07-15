World Aquatics Championships: Tom Daley and Matty Lee win bronze to claim Olympic spot

Media playback is not supported on this device Tom Daley and Matt Lee win 10m World bronze

British divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee secured their first major honour as a pair with 10m synchro bronze at the World Championships in South Korea.

The result for the duo, who only teamed up late last year, also secured a place in the event for Team GB at next year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

"It was terrifying knowing a medal would mean an Olympic place," Daley told BBC Sport.

Lee added: "I honestly can't explain how happy I am right now."

China's Olympic champions Aisen Chen and Yuan Cao totalled 486.93 from their six dives to take gold ahead of Russia's Viktor Minibaev and Aleksandr Bonbar (444.60).

The British pair dropped from second to third after Lee's error in the fifth round, but held off the challenge of Ukraine to secure a total of 425.91 and the final podium place with an impressive final dive.

The medal is Great Britain's second of the event, following the 3m synchro silver secured by Jack Laugher and Dan Goodfellow on Saturday.

It is the sixth World Championships medal of Daley's career and comes 10 years after winning individual gold on his debut at Rome 2009.

It also puts him in line for a place at a fourth Olympic Games, after competing at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

"If you'd asked me last year, after all the problems I was having, if I'd still be diving I'd have said 'I really don't know', but I'm back loving it and having my son has played a massive part in that," said Daley, who added that he has been counting down the days until he sees son Robbie at home again.

Earlier, Grace Reid and Kat Torrance matched their result from the 2017 World Championships in Budapest with a fifth place finish in the 3m synchro final.

The pair had qualified with the fourth highest score and were in medal contention throughout the five rounds, but were edged out of the medals by 5.1 points as China took gold and Canada bronze.

The result did though secure the pair a place in next year's Fina Diving World Series and they will have a second chance to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at next year's World Cup in Japan.

"It's frustrating when we were so close to a medal, but overall we put in a good performance and there are positives to take," Reid told BBC Sport.

Among the highlights on day five of the World Aquatics Championships will be Jack Burnell's bid to land a first major honour in the 10km open water marathon swimming event.

A top-10 finish will also secure him a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

British artistic swimmers Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe will also compete in the duet free preliminaries, while divers Lois Toulson and Robyn Birch bid for places in the 10m platform final.