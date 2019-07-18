Grace Reid reaches world final and secures Team GB place before 2020 Olympics

Grace Reid has won world, European and Commonwealth medals

2019 World Aquatics Championships Dates: 12-28 July Venue: Gwangju, South Korea Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two, updates on BBC R5L Sports Extra, and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Grace Reid says it is "a massive relief" to have secured a Team GB place ahead of next year's Tokyo Olympics after reaching the World Diving Championship 3m springboard final.

The Scot, 23, was at the bottom of the semi-final standings in South Korea after two of the five rounds but reached eighth to make Friday's final.

"Honestly, I'm so happy," she said.

"There's so much pressure coming into this because there are so many people who are capable of this."

Commonwealth gold medallist Reid, who will still need to be selected for the Olympics, will also compete in the mixed 3m synchronised event with Tom Daley on Saturday and bid to better the world silver medal they won together in 2017.