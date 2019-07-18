2019 World Championships: Jack Laugher "feels dead inside" as error sees him miss out on gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Jack Laugher settles for bronze after an error on his final dive at the World Championship

2019 World Aquatics Championships Dates: 12-28 July Venue: Gwangju, South Korea Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two, updates on BBC R5L Sports Extra, and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Jack Laugher says he "feels dead inside" and "punched a wall like an idiot" after slipping from a gold medal position to take bronze in the 3m springboard at the World Championships.

Laugher, 24, led from the first round until his final routine.

He was on course to challenge the world record total of 572.90 but scored just 30.60 in the sixth round to total 504.55.

"That's going to haunt me for the rest of my life," said Laugher.

World champion Siyi Xie (545.45) would retain his title with Olympic champion Yuan Cao (504.55) taking silver.

"I don't really know what went wrong on the last dive. I felt like it was right and correct just like the semi-finals but I made exactly the same mistake again," added Laugher.

"I had it in my hands with a 30 point lead and I think I'm going to start javelin because I'm great at throwing.

"I shouldn't be too hard on myself but I've punched a wall like an idiot and I have been laughing and crying and don't know how to feel at the moment."

He said: "I feel I've let a lot of people down, I know I haven't but it really upsets me to know I could have done something special and I could have made history."

Laugher, from North Yorkshire, won 3m synchronised silver with Dan Goodfellow on Saturday, while Tom Daley and Matty Lee claimed 10m synchronised bronze earlier this week.

Daley will begin the defence of his individual 10m crown on Friday.