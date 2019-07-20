World Aquatics Championships: Tom Daley finishes seventh in 10m platform final

Tom Daley has competed for Great Britain at the past three Olympic Games

British diver Tom Daley lost his World Championship crown, finishing a shock seventh in the 10m platform final.

Daley, 25, led after the first of six rounds before a mistake in the second.

With China's eventual gold medallist Yang Jian and second-placed Yano Hao producing superb routines, the Briton was left to battle for bronze.

However, Daley fell out of contention after a poor fifth-round dive - and a lifetime-best performance by Russian bronze medallist Aleksandr Bondar.

It was a disappointing finale for the Briton, who won the individual 10m platform gold two years ago.

Great Britain team-mate Noah Williams, 19, finished 10th in his World Championship debut.

Earlier on Saturday, Daley - who won 10m synchro bronze with Matty Lee on Monday - came fourth with mixed 3m synchro partner Grace Reid.

Following an individual 3m bronze for Jack Laugher and his silver alongside Dan Goodfellow, the British diving team finish the 2019 World Championships with three medals - their second best haul after the four achieved in 2015.

Their target was to achieve six Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualification places. They secured seven and will hope to attain more at next year's World Cup in Japan.