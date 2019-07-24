World Aquatics Championships: Gary Hunt reclaims high diving title with astonishing final dive

From the section

The men's high diving competition sees athletes dive from 27m

Britain's Gary Hunt reclaimed his high diving title at the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

The 35-year-old was first crowned world champion in 2015 but finished fifth at the last edition two years ago.

Hunt, a seven-time Cliff Diving World Series champion, was fourth after two rounds but moved into the podium positions after the penultimate round.

He scored a total of 442.20 points to win gold, ahead of American Steven LoBue and Mexico's Jonathan Paredes.

Hunt scored 156 points with his final dive - a back triple somersault - to move from bronze position into gold.