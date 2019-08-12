Tom Daley record broken by 13-year-old Oleksii Sereda

Oleksii Sereda was fourth at this year's World Championships in South Korea

Ukraine's 13-year-old diving sensation Oleksii Sereda has become the sport's youngest-ever European champion after winning 10m platform gold in Kiev.

Sereda is three months younger than Tom Daley was when the Briton won his maiden European title in 2008, at the age of 13 years and 10 months old.

"I was a little nervous, but I'm happy that I could win," he said.

It ends an incredible breakthrough month for Sereda, who was fourth at the World Championships three weeks ago.

The minimum eligibility for divers at the Olympics is 14 and Sereda will be able to take up the place his victory has secured at Tokyo 2020 as his birthday is in December.

Britain's synchronised 3m springboard women's pair of Scarlett Mew-Jensen and Maria Papworth finished fourth in their final on the last day of competition in Ukraine.

The British team, which was missing a host of established names such as Daley and Jack Laugher - who are resting after last month's World Championships - still finished with an impressive haul of six medals.

Scottish Commonwealth bronze medallist James Heatly finished third in the men's individual 3m springboard event, while there were also bronze medals for Anthony Harding and Jordan Houlden (3m syncho) as well as Noah Dixon and Matthew Williams (10m synchro).

Additionally, Williams claimed silver alongside Eden Cheng in the GB mixed 10m syncho event and bronze with the mixed team line-up of Cheng, Harding and Katherine Torrance.

Phoebe Banks and Emily Martin claimed an impressive silver medal in the women's 10m synchro final.