Noah Williams (centre) boosted his chances of a place in the Team GB squad for Tokyo 2020

Britain's Noah Williams claimed the first Fina Diving World Series gold medal of his career by winning the 10m platform title in Montreal, Canada.

The 19-year-old, who finished 10th at last year's World Championships, scored a total of 493.35 points for his six routines.

Experienced Russians Viktor Minibaev (472.65) and Aleksandr Bondar (468.10) finished second and third respectively.

Briton Tom Daley, who has struggled with injuries this season, was fifth.

The three-time world champion and double Olympic bronze medallist, who trains with Williams in London, is still the leading candidate for a place in the men's 10m event at the 2020 Olympics.

However, Williams boosted his prospects of claiming the second GB place in Tokyo.

Olympic champion Jack Laugher began his season with silver medals in the individual 3m springboard event and the synchronised competition alongside Dan Goodfellow with 415.74 points.

"Overall we're very happy," said Laugher. "This was our first competition back since the World Championships last year as we hadn't been able to dive at Nationals (in January) since I had a bad back."

Goodfellow said: "This was an excellent score to start and we're looking forward to the next two World Series events in this Olympic year."

Daley, who opted against competing in the men's 10m synchronised competition, took silver with Grace Reid in the mixed 3m synchronised springboard final, behind Canada's Francois Imbeau-Dulac and Jennifer Abel.