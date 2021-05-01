Last updated on .From the section Diving

Toulson and Cheng won European 10m synchronised gold at the 2018 European Championships, their first major event together

Great Britain's Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng won synchronised 10m platform silver at the Diving World Cup in Tokyo, Japan.

The result secured Team GB a birth in the discipline at this summer's Olympics.

The 2018 European champions were in seventh after the first two rounds, but took the lead in the penultimate round before being edged out by Canada.

The event is doubling up as a test competition for the Tokyo Games.

Canadians Meaghan Benefeito and Caeli McKay scored a total of 305.94 points for five routines, ahead of Britain's 302.88 and Germany's 292.86.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee won synchronised 10m gold on Saturday, Britain's first medal of a competition which runs until Thursday.

Olympic champion Jack Laugher and Dan Goodfellow will contest the men's synchronised 3m final later on Sunday.