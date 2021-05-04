Last updated on .From the section Diving

The Diving World Cup in Tokyo is a test and qualification event for this summer's Olympics

Tom Daley claimed a second Diving World Cup gold medal with victory in the individual 10m platform final in Tokyo.

Daley, who won the synchronised 10m title alongside Matty Lee on Saturday, secured his latest crown with a stunning back three-and-a-half somersault which scored 104.40 points.

It gave him a total of 541.70 from his six routines at the Olympic test event.

Mexican Randal Willars Valdez (514.70) finished in second place and Canada's Rylan Wiens (488.55) took bronze.

"We haven't been able to compete for a long time, so it's been great to have this competition in the Olympic venue," said Daley.

"Looking back on the two events, I think it's been a solid performance. Yes, there are some things I need to work on but overall I'm really happy."

Great Britain's Matthew Dixon finished sixth, with team-mate Scarlett Mew Jensen seventh in the women's individual 3m springboard final.

Her result ensures Team GB will have the full allocation of available places in the women's 3m springboard competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Britain will also have two places in the women's individual 10m platform event after 2020 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year winner Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix reached the semi-final in her event.