Olympic champion Jack Laugher won 1m springboard silver on the third day of the European Aquatics Championships.

Using the 1m event as a warm-up for his individual and synchronised 3m competitions in Budapest, he scored a total of 402.90 from his six routines.

Germany's Patrick Hausding (427.75) won the 14th European title of his career, with Giovanni Tocci of Italy third.

"I'm always happy to win a medal but I know I can perform better," Laugher, 26, told BBC Sport.

"There were difficult conditions here today and I'm not happy with five of my six dives in that event, but at least I finished strongly."

His silver is the second medal for British Diving at the 2021 Europeans following the silver for mixed synchronised 10m pair Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Noah Williams.

Laugher, who won synchronised 3m springboard gold at the Tokyo World Cup and Olympic test event last week, will compete in that event alongside Dan Goodfellow on Thursday.

He will then contest the individual 3m discipline, which he last won in 2018, on Friday.

In the mixed synchronised 3m final, GB's Yasmin Harper and Ross Haslam finished fifth.

Italian diver Chiara Pellacani collected her third medal of the week, winning gold alongside 14-year-old Matteo Santoro, with Germany second and Russia third.

Earlier in the day, Britain's Kate Shortman was sixth in the artistic swimming free solo final which was won by Varvara Subbotina of Russia.

The nation also won Team Technical gold, with Britain seventh.