Spendolini-Sirieix's bronze followed a silver on Tuesday

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix claimed her second European Championship medal of the week with a brilliant bronze in the individual 10m final in Budapest.

The British diver, 16, who was fourth at the Olympic test event in Japan last week, scored an impressive total of 326.60 from her five routines.

The teenager finished second in the mixed synchronised 10m event alongside Noah Williams on Tuesday.

"It feels so amazing," she told BBC Sport.

The 2020 Young Sports Personality of the Year award winner added: "This medal is a huge step towards my big dreams and goals."

Russian 16-year-old Anna Konanykhina (365.25) secured gold with team-mate Iuliia Timoshinina (329.20) taking silver, while Britain's 2017 European champion Lois Toulson was fifth.

Earlier World silver medallists Jack Laugher and Daniel Goodfellow finished a surprise sixth in the synchronised 3m springboard final at the European Championships in Budapest.

Laugher, who won Olympic gold in the event alongside previous partner Chris Mears in 2016, made an error in the fourth round, before Goodfellow's mistake in the fifth.

They finished with a total of 360.63, some 49.29 short of the podium places.

"We're obviously really disappointed with that today," said Goodfellow, who won World Cup gold with Laugher in Japan last week.

"We have the hardest dives in the world so if you're not feeling 100% it's going to be difficult and there was definitely some fatigue after traveling from Japan."

Germany's Patrick Hausding claimed the 15th European title of his career by scoring a total of 426.78 from six routines alongside Lars Rudiger.

Russia (415.47) took silver, with bronze going to Ukraine (409.92).

Britain's artistic swimming duo of Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe recorded a personal best score - 84.9244 - to place seventh in the Duet Technical Final.

In the 10km marathon swimming events GB's Hector Pardoe and Tobias Robinson finished eighth and 19th respectively with Emily Clarke 15th in the women's event.