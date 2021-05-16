Last updated on .From the section Diving

Tom Daley salvaged silver in the individual 10m platform event on the final day of diving at the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Daley, who won synchronised 10m gold with Matty Lee on Saturday, was fifth after the second round, but recovered to total 533.30 from six routines.

His fifth-round dive (109.15) was the highest scoring of his career.

However, it was not enough to challenge Russia's Aleksandr Bondar, whose total of 564.35 secured gold.

"I've learned over the years that it's not over until it's over and I knew I could pull it back," Daley, 26, told BBC Sport.

Viktor Minibaev of Russia took bronze, with English Commonwealth silver medallist Noah Williams fifth.

Silver ends Daley's run of winning individual European gold in an Olympic year, following previous victories in 2008, 2012 and 2016, but he is optimistic about his form before the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games.

"After two gold medals at the World Cup and then gold, plus silver here, I have to be happy," he said.

"I'm excited about the Olympics, the pool is beautiful and hopefully all of my experience will help me because it's all about who's best prepared."

Earlier, Ukraine won the women's synchronised 3m platform final, with Britain's Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance missing out on bronze by just 0.30 points.

It was their third successive fourth-place finish at the Europeans, having also narrowly failed to attain a medal in 2017 and 2018.

"It hurts and to be so close is really frustrating, but we're going to use that as fuel to the fire and hopefully that will build into something nice later in the year," Reid told BBC Sport.

Torrance added: "It's been a difficult year for everyone, but the main thing was to get the Olympic place, which we did at the World Cup [last week] and I know we can improve."

Britain's divers finished the event with six medals to rank fourth overall.

The European Aquatics Championships will continue on Monday with the start of the swimming events, with Olympic champion Adam Peaty among those in action.