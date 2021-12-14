James Heatly is looking to improve on his bronze medal in Australia

James Heatly is "up for a scrap" with "best in the world" Jack Laugher after becoming the first Scottish diver chosen for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 24-year-old's ninth place behind the English bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics ensured selection at 3m springboard for the Birmingham event.

Heatly also took bronze as Laugher won at 1m at the Gold Coast in 2018.

"Jack is the man to beat and I'll just keep trying to narrow the gap," he says of his friend and Team GB colleague.

"He is phenomenal at what he does - in my eyes, he's the best diver in the world - but what's exciting is that diving is one of those sports where anything can happen on the day."

Heatly is hoping to also win selection at 1m - and in the synchro events with Ross Beattie and Grace Reid.

Towards that end, he produced a personal best in the individual event and won the 3m final with Beattie - both in Games consideration scores - at the Scottish Championships this month.

"It is almost a sigh of relief to know I'm in the team," Heatly tells BBC Scotland. "Although I've still got to qualify in my other events, it's like a weight is lifted off my shoulders and I can just relax and let those other performances happen."

It will be a second "home" Games for the Winchester-born Scot, given his mother Deborah is from Birmingham. Heatly first competed at Glasgow 2014, where the diving was in his father's birthplace of Edinburgh, where he himself is based.

"I am half Brummie and I'm excited to take the diving to my mum's side of the family," he says. "I'm very happy and proud because this will be my third Commonwealth Games. I can't believe it will be number three."

Heatly's Gold Coast medal was Scotland's first in diving in 60 years since his grandfather, Sir Peter, took gold - the last of three at consecutive Games - in the 10m platform in 1958.

"That's why the Commonwealth Games is so special to me," he adds. "It's my favourite event. Now it is about upgrading some medals."