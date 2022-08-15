Last updated on .From the section Diving

Andrea Spendolini-Siriex, 17, won two gold medals and a silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Great Britain won mixed team bronze on the opening day of diving at the European Aquatics Championships.

Having all claimed Commonwealth gold earlier in August, Andrea Spendolini-Siriex, Noah Williams, Grace Reid and James Heatly combined for bronze in Rome.

Italy took gold with a total score of 402.55, with Ukraine second on 399.05.

GB scored 384.70, with Spendolini-Siriex and Williams' final synchronized dive moving them up into third.