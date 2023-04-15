Last updated on .From the section Diving

Jack Laugher (left, with Anthony Harding) won 3m synchro gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Great Britain's Jack Laugher won a second silver medal in two days at the Diving World Cup in China.

The 28-year-old finished on 442.95 points after six dives in the 3m springboard final in Xi'an, 110 points behind home favourite Wang Zongyuan.

Briton Dan Goodfellow missed out on bronze to Germany's Moritz Wesemann thanks to a poor final dive.

Goodfellow was third heading into the final round, but his dive was awarded 59.40 compared to Wesemann's 85.80.

Three-time Olympic medallist Laugher won silver alongside Anthony Harding in the 3m synchronised final on Friday, one of four silver medals for Britain on the opening day.

Laugher's highest mark on Saturday was 84.00, while Wang - the clear favourite throughout - was awarded 104.50 for his last attempt.

Grace Reid finished fourth and fellow Briton Yasmin Harper sixth in the women's 3m springboard final.

China's Chen Yiwen won gold, compatriot Chang Yani silver and Japan's Sayaka Mikami bronze.

The World Cup in Xi'an, the first major international competition of the season for Britain's divers, finishes on Sunday.

The second leg of the World Cup circuit takes place in Montreal, Canada from 5-7 May.