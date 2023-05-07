Last updated on .From the section Diving

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won GB's fourth medal in Montreal

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won 10m platform bronze on the final day of the Diving World Cup in Montreal, Canada.

The 18-year-old, a two-time European and Commonwealth champion, scored 357.80 points across her six dives.

China's Quan Hongchan won gold with a total of 458.20 points, with compatriot Chen Yuxi 19.30 points adrift.

Spendolini-Sirieix's medal is Great Britain's fourth of the event, and it follows the three she won at the first leg of the World Cup in China in April.

GB team-mate Lois Toulson placed sixth in the same final.

Elsewhere on Sunday's programme, Dan Goodfellow and Jack Laugher finished fifth and sixth respectively in the men's 3m springboard final.

Grace Reid was eighth in the women's equivalent, while in the men's 10m platform final, Noah Williams was sixth and Matty Lee 11th.