Last updated on .From the section Diving

Grace Reid and James Heatly won Commonwealth Games gold for Scotland in Birmingham last year

British pair Grace Reid and James Heatly earned mixed synchronised 3m silver at the European Games in Krakow.

Scotland's Commonwealth Games champions, who led after three of five rounds, managed to recover from a low-scoring fourth dive to rescue second.

Their total of 283.89 points meant they finished behind Italy's Chiara Pellacani and Matteo Santoro, who amassed a winning score of 291.39.

Sweden's Emilia Nilsson Garip and Elias Petersen clinched bronze with 282.60.

There could be further diving medals for Team GB on Friday, in the women's 10m platform final (19:00 BST).

Briton Eden Cheng finished top in qualifying, while team-mate Robyn Birch was fourth.