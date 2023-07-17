Last updated on .From the section Diving

Yasmin Harper said her new partnership with Scarlett Mew Jensen was "improving quickly" following their silver medal in Japan

Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper won Great Britain's third synchronised silver medal at the World Aquatics Championships.

Mew Jensen, 21, and 22-year-old Harper scored 296.58 points to place second in Fukuoka, Japan.

"There's loads of emotions, I'm still in shock, still can't really believe it," said Mew Jensen.

The second place secures the pair an Olympic quota spot in Paris 2024 next summer.

"I'll definitely have a massive cry later and got a few tears earlier, nothing crazy, but yeah, I'm incredibly proud of both of us. Unbelievable," she added.

China's Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen won gold, while Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi of Italy secured bronze.

GB's Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won an historic silver in the 10m synchronised on Sunday, while Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding claimed a second successive World Aquatics Championships silver in the men's 3m synchro.

Toulson, 23 and 18-year-old Spendolini-Sirieix became the first British women to win a world diving medal.

Harper added that seeing Toulson and Spendolini-Sirieix celebrate success had been a massive boost going into the final.

"I think Lois and Andrea winning that medal yesterday really gave us some inspiration because we want that too, so going forward I think the girls have really got a good shot," she said.

British pair Matty Lee and Noah Williams narrowly missed out on a medal when they finished fourth in the men's 10m synchronised on the third night of finals.