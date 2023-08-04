Last updated on .From the section Diving

Great Britain's Jordan Houlden and Anthony Harding won silver in the men's synchronised 3m at the Diving World Cup Super Final.

Houlden, 25, and 23-year-old Harding scored 395.40 points to reach the podium in Berlin.

They finished a distant second to the Chinese pair of Wang Zongyuan and Long Daoyi who tallied 451.44 points.

Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix took bronze in the women's 10m synchro for GB on Friday's opening day.

Toulson, 23, and 18-year-old Spendolini-Sirieix scored 285.90 points, edged out by Canada for silver as China took gold.

However, British competitors missed out on medals in the women's 3m and men's 10m synchro events.

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen finished on 281.94 points in the 3m discipline, narrowly missing out on bronze, while Matty Lee and Noah Williams finished fifth with 392.88 points in the 10m synchro.