Close menu

Diving World Cup: Great Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins 10m platform bronze

Last updated on .From the section Diving

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix arches her body
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is a double Commonwealth Games gold medallist

Great Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won bronze in the women's 10m platform at the Diving World Cup Super Final.

Spendolini-Sirieix scored 330.90 points to finish third in Berlin - her second medal at the competition this week.

China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan took gold and silver respectively.

Champion Chen, 17, finished 89.40 points ahead of 18-year-old Spendolini-Siriex with a score of 420.30, and 16-year-old Quan also topped 400 points.

Lois Toulson, who took bronze alongside Spendolini-Sirieix in the women's 10m synchro for GB on Friday's opening day, had to settle for fifth after scoring 311.20 points.

Spendolini-Sirieix is due back in action on Sunday with Noah Williams and Grace Reid in the mixed 3m and 10m team final.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured